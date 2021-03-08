Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Alys Harcourt-Daniels was born by emergency Caesarean section on Janury 7, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. She is the first child of Emma Harcourt and David Daniels, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Eryanna arrived at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on February 3, 2021, weighing 5lb 13oz. Her parents are Adam and Natanya Carmichael, of Magor, and her siblings are Alisia (20), Rowan (16), Sienna (eight) and Ophelia (six).

Ava-Lily Harding arrived six weeks early on January 8, 2021 at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. She had to spend two weeks on the special care baby unit before being allowed home. Mum and dad are Jackie and Martin Harding, of Cwmbran, and he big sisters are Ellie (21), Freya (18), Olivia (14), Isabelle (12) and Seren (nine).

Hazel Paige Flanagan made a very special entrance into the world - in her grandfather's car outside Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, in Ystrad Mynach. She arrived on February 5, 2021, weighing 5lb 7oz. Mum and dad are Chloe White And Daniel Flanagan, of Penallta, and her sibling is Harlow (four).

This is Arlo-Gray Lee Rowlands, who was born weighing 4lb 8oz on January 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. His parents are Hayley Morris and Jordan Rowlans, of Bargoed, and his big sisters are Ella May (13) and Layla Ann (nine).

Ruby Jules Thompson was born on December 7, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 70z. Mum and dad are Christie Thompson and David Mayho, of Cwmbran, and her big sister is Lilly (eight).

Levi Kaleb Hammett was a special Valentine's gift to his parents after making his entrance to the worldat just over 36 weeks on February 14, 2021. He was born at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 3oz. His parents are Lisa and Derek Hammett, of Blackwood, and his siblings are Amy (27), Daniel (21), Joshua (19) and Jacob (15). Levi had to spend two days in the NICU but was allowed home on February 18. Mum Lisa is a midwife with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. She said: "I have never been so proud to be part of the maternity family. The care, love and support we received was above and beyond, especially at such a frightening time. We are also eternally grateful to the NICU team for getting our precious little man well, again everyone went above and beyond and we could never thank them enough."

Hello to Eric Sydney Owen Griffiths who was born on October 14, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lbs 9ozs. His parents are Lisa and Leon Griffiths, of Chepstow, and his big sisters are Isabelle (10) and Jasmine (nine).

Welcome to Imogen Elsie Carnegie who was born 11 days late at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on September 25, 2020, weighing 8lb 1oz. Her parents are Emily Lippitt and Jordan Carnegie, of Cwmbran, and her big brother is Louis (four).