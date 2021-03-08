WHILE Wales was enjoying an epic Six Nations clash with England at the end of last month, one Cwmbran woman was having a completely different type of day.

On Saturday, February 27, as the country cheered on the Wales rugby team to Triple Crown victory, Rachel Felvus' third baby was six days overdue - and decided to make his entrance to the world that afternoon.

Baby George

And to celebrate both epic occasions, Mrs Felvus and husband Ben decided to call the new arrival George - after their favourite Wales international George North.

Mrs Felvus said: "I was having a few niggles early afternoon and finally I went to the hospital at 4.30pm, and baby George entered the world at 6.45pm.

MORE NEWS:

"We would normally have been watching the match at home with the rest of the family but we didn't see any of the game as I was in the delivery room. But the midwife kept updating my husband on the score.

Rachel and Ben Felvus with baby George, who arrived on the day Wales beat England to win the Triple Crown

"It wasn’t until half an hour after George was born we got told Wales had won. We finally watched the game the next evening all together when we got home on catch up."

Mrs Felvus, 32, who is a retail assistant at Sainsbury's, is married to Ben, 35, a gas engineer for Groves Gas. They have two other sons, Jacob, 12, and Harrison, five.

Baby George with his big brothers Jacob and Harrison

Mrs Felvus said: "The whole family had been winding Ben up that the baby was going to come during the Wales vs England game. He was six days over due. The family think it was amazing when he arrived during the game and we had two names in mind - George and Finley. When I spoke to my mum she told me that it was George North's 100th cap for Wales and we decided that it just had to be.

"My husband had always liked George North and thinks he is excelling in his new position for Wales. A hundred caps is an amazing achievement. Well done George."

Mrs Felvus had a really good pregnancy despite her rheumatoid arthritis.

She said: "It was a very worrying time during this pregnancy as me and my husband are both key workers.

"We have both been working from the beginning of the pandemic and being pregnant created more stress and anxiety, so I decided to start my maternity in January a few weeks earlier than planned as I felt I needed to keep me and my baby safe.

"My husband was only allowed to the scan appointments which was very hard. I had to attend everything else by myself. It was also hard not being able to see family through most of my pregnancy due to lock down restrictions."

Baby George, named after Wales International George North who won his 100th cap during the Triple Crown winning game

George Finley Felvus was born at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz.

Mrs Felvus said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to every one at the Grange who was involved in delivering baby George. Things took a scary turn during the delivery as his shoulders got stuck but every one rushed in and after a few scary minutes he was delivered safely."