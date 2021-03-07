THE sister-in-law of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Cwmbran GP Rebecca Ratcliffe, said she and her brother spoke to her via video call this morning and she was “lit up with joy" about having her ankle tag removed.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has completed a near five-year sentence in the Islamic Republic over allegations of plotting to overthrow its government – charges which she vehemently denies. The mother-of-one finished the latter part of her sentence under house arrest and had her ankle tag removed on Sunday – but must still appear before an Iranian court in a week’s time.

Ms Ratcliffe, whose brother is Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard, who has campaigned tirelessly for her release, told Sky News: “It was lovely seeing her face this morning. She’s very relieved to be able to leave the flat finally … but there’s still this threat of the second court case hanging over her, so we wait to see what’s going to happen.

“We don’t really know how to interpret what’s going to happen later this week.

“Is it they’re going to just finish off the paperwork and release her and give her her passport back, or is it that they are going to whack her with that second sentence?

“We don’t know and I think there’s a few more sleepless nights ahead.

“Until we know that the second court case has been quashed and she’s on that plane back home, we can’t celebrate.”

She said her brother Richard was “OK” but did not want to do media interviews as “today is a day for processing and having a bit of a rest with his family”.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds - who is also Labour's shadow home secretary - also welcomed the news.

He said: “The removal of the ankle tag is welcome progress but this ordeal continues with the summoning to court.

"The UK Government must now step up its efforts to bring Nazanin - all those dual nationals who have been wrongly imprisoned in Iran - home.”