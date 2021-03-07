HUNDREDS of homes in Newport were without electricity for more than 12 hours after an electricity box caught fire.
It happened late last night on Saturday, March 6 and was reported to Western Power at 10.40pm. In total 294 homes in the NP20 area - mostly around Alma Close in Pill, were without power.
MORE NEWS:
- Treorchy incident now a murder investigation as 16-year-old named
- In the dock: Vandals jailed and drink and drug drivers face justice in court
- Exotic pets on the rise in Wales - are you living next to the world's deadliest?
The fire on the electricity box in Pill. Picture: Lisa Maloney
The fire on the electricity box in Pill. Picture: Lisa Maloney
Western Power expected for the power to be returned by 3pm and resident Lisa Maloney said that her power had come back on around 2.25pm.
The burnt out electricity box in Pill. Picture: Lisa Maloney
She said: “Many of us in the area have young children. We were left with no help at all while it was off. I had to ask a friend to bring us hot water.
“I was worried about the children and OAPs in the area as we were left without heating all night too.”
Gwent Police were informed and have been contacted for comment.