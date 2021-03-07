CHEPSTOW residents were in for a surprise last night as a major TV show popped up on their doorstep.

Saturday Night Takeaway’s rainbow appeared over Chepstow Castle yesterday evening – Saturday, March 6 – and caused a number of people to tweet their view of the fabricated rainbow and to enter a competition to win a holiday.

One lucky resident received a knock on the door from former The X-Factor star Fleur East. Michelle was the winner of the Takeaway Getaway – winning a holiday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 