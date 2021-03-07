CHEPSTOW residents were in for a surprise last night as a major TV show popped up on their doorstep.
Saturday Night Takeaway’s rainbow appeared over Chepstow Castle yesterday evening – Saturday, March 6 – and caused a number of people to tweet their view of the fabricated rainbow and to enter a competition to win a holiday.
One lucky resident received a knock on the door from former The X-Factor star Fleur East. Michelle was the winner of the Takeaway Getaway – winning a holiday.
Amazing, well done Michelle! @FleurEast knocked on her door and now she's won a Takeaway Getaway 🥳 #SaturdayNightTakeaway #takeawayrainbow pic.twitter.com/ukaAb1QUTA— Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 6, 2021
Can't see the full rainbow but we can see the blue!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway #TakeawayRainbow pic.twitter.com/8r50AVkC9z— Kelly Webb (@KellyWebb95) March 6, 2021
popped out for a Saturday night takeaway and bumped into the actual #SaturdayNightTakeaway #takeawayrainbow pic.twitter.com/fMpZjzdhX5— ellie (@elliereesxo) March 6, 2021
I spy a rainbow! 🌈 Just a few meters from my cottage door is this week's @itvtakeaway #SaturdayNightTakeaway rainbow lighting up the beautiful Chepstow Castle! pic.twitter.com/2zR2l9wufH— Laura (@hellolauraamy) March 6, 2021