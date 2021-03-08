UNPAID carers are being urged to complete an online form to register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Unpaid carers are included in priority group six for the vaccination programme - but many are not registered with their GP practice as an unpaid carer.

Today, Monday, the Welsh Government has launched a new online self-referral form for unpaid carers.

In the guidance published by health minister Vaughan Gething, eligible unpaid carers are those who are the sole or primary carer of someone who is at increased risk were they to catch coronavirus.

The people who class as clinically vulnerable include children with severe neuro-disabilities, people designated as clinically extremely vulnerable, adults with underlying health conditions and those who need care because of advanced age.

The online form will be available on the local health board websites from today and the form should be completed by people with the health board in which they live or their GP is based.

The health board will arrange for the information to be uploaded to the Welsh Immunisation System (WIS) and a vaccine appointment will be issued.

If you are already registered as an unpaid carer with your GP, then you do not need to fill in the form and will receive contact to book your vaccine in the next couple of weeks.

The Welsh Government hope to have everyone within the priority groups five-nine to be invited for a vaccination by mid-April.

MORE NEWS:

Deputy minister for health and social services, Julie Morgan, said: “The pandemic has added more challenges to unpaid carers across the country and I want to thank them for everything they are doing.

“The guidance issued should give more clarity to those who are in priority group six and I would urge anyone who is eligible and not already registered with their GP to complete the online form. When you are invited for a vaccination, I would urge you to accept in order to protect yourself and those you care for.

“I want to thank the national care organisations who have assisted us with our guidance and the referral form and helped us to get the process right for our invaluable unpaid carers.”

Carers Wales director, Claire Morgan, said: “Having put their lives on hold caring for vulnerable people, we know that many unpaid carers will feel relieved to be called for their vaccination. Carers Wales has worked with the Welsh Government on the self0identification process and urges eligible unpaid carers to complete the new online self-referral form as soon as they are able.”

Carers Trust Wales director, Simon Hatch, said: “We know that unpaid carers have faced many practical, emotional and financial challenges throughout the pandemic. We are pleased that the Welsh Government has listened to feedback from carers and from Carers Trust Wales in creating this form. We want to encourage carers in priority group six to check the form and, if they are eligible, to receive the vaccine.”

All Wales Forum of Parents and Carers director, Kate Young, added: “This added clarification will be welcomed by so many family carers across Wales, and we are pleased to see the feedback provided by family carers who were concerned about being eligible and receiving the vaccine has led to this form being produced as an additional resource. We encourage unpaid family carers to take a look and to complete the form if they feel they are eligible and may be missed by not being registered.”