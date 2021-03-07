UNDETERRED by lockdown restrictions, one Newport theatre and arts venue is taking its celebrations for tomorrow's International Women's Day online.

As The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre is unable to open, it is instead holding a range of events online throughout the day - inviting everyone to join in from their own homes.

The venue's community arts development officer and International Women’s Day co-ordinator Sally-Anne Evans said: "It’s fantastic to be working on International Women’s Day again this year as it is always a great opportunity to come together and celebrate.

"This year we want to highlight the amazing creativity in our communities, and we are sharing our event virtually with some amazing activities both on the day and throughout the following week.

"We are focussing on our female artists, musicians and makers to share their work, as well as offering links to activities and workshops run by other groups and partners. A lot has happened in a year, but it feels good to be able to provide a platform for people to share and celebrate together. More than ever it feels like we need it."

Throughout the day there will be a range of activities taking place from fitness to writing, crafts to music, dance to reflection. There will be the opportunity to dance along to the International Women's Day 2020 Zumba routine choreographed by Newport Live instructor Mandy Knight and her Thursday morning FitSteps class, and there will be a live low intensity Functional Flow fitness class hosted by Newport Live instructor Erin.

Performance piece Tripping Through Newport’s Underbelly which was devised and performed by Marega Palser will also be showcased. This BOSCH Observation piece is a journey through underpasses, subways and some of Newport’s in between zones that people move through rather than stay in. Spaces that are home for some, dumping grounds for others.

Digital events hosted by partners will be showcased including a Therapeutic writing workshop, a pub quiz and an informative talk and interactive singalong to the hymn The March of the Women.

The Riverfront is also encouraging everyone to take some time and think about what they 'Choose to Challenge' this year, whether that’s calling out gender bias or inequity, celebrate women’s achievements or making a change in your own life to help create an inclusive world. Share how you #ChooseToChallenge on social media.

The Riverfront’s International Women’s Day celebrations will end at 7pm with a pre-recorded bilingual musical set featuring opera director and creative producer Rhian Hutchings performing alongside multi-instrumentalist and singer Stacey Blythe.

Later this month, the Riverfront is partnering with the Kotatsu Japanese Animation Festival to support the WOW Film Festival Women's Film Club event Kotatsu Shorts: Women Make Animation.

This free event on Saturday, March 13, will screen a hand-picked selection of animated shorts made by up-and-coming female animators working in Japan that are suitable for all ages. The ticket for this event will also include access to a live creative workshop on Zoom with Japanese animator and illustrator Chie Arai showing you how to draw a girl in a kimono.

Find out more about these events here: https://watch.eventive.org/wow2021/play/602e4314136d40003e56bd73

In the weeks following International Women’s Day the Riverfront will also be showcasing inspirational female artists, organisations and groups within our creative communities across social media, including an exclusive performance from Aleighcia Scott.