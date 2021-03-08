AN AWARD-winning business owner who started her own company aged just 20 has spoken of the importance of International Women’s Day, and why she has turned her attention to helping other young women into business.

Abigail Chamberlain, from Magor and now living in Chepstow, went to university to study music at 18, but her mental health took a turn for the worse not long into the first semester.

“I loved music and I thought it was something I wanted to do with my life, but after I received my first piece of feedback I started to struggle,” Miss Chamberlain – now 21 – explained.

“To that point I had been a junior conservatoire at the Royal Welsh, so to all of a sudden be told I wasn’t producing work to a good standard very quickly became difficult to take.

“It spiralled further, and I decided to drop out.”

Miss Chamberlain, who says she often struggled in school, then had a test for dyslexia, in an attempt to find some answers, but she “never truly believed” she’d be diagnosed.

“Days later I received a diagnosis and finally felt as though I had some answers,” she said.

It was the start of a new journey for Miss Chamberlain, who has reaped the rewards of her efforts at business school at Coleg Gwent.

At 20, with the help of the Prince’s Trust, she started her own business ‘Welsh Luxury Hamper Company’.

Providing her with the funds to kickstart the business at the end of 2019, she says the charity “saved my life”.

“They gave me the funding to get my business off the ground in September 2019, but it was more about the mentoring they gave me to help me develop my confidence and get myself in the right mindset for the challenge,” she said.

A year on, she’s encouraged how far Wales has come in helping present opportunities to women like her, but believes there is still a long way to go.

“As a young ambassador for The Prince’s Trust and Big Ideas Wales, I hope I can inspire girls and young women by talking openly about my journey with dyslexia and dropping out of university, into taking the leap into business,” she said.

“I think girls growing up in today’s society need female role models. It’s hard, girls and women are under a lot of pressure through social media to look and act a certain way.

“Businesses that are led by women are a great way for young women to see what they are capable of.”

In the UK opportunities for women are now better than ever.

In January 2020, 32.37 per cent of UK small businesses were owned by women – compared to four years prior when that figure was 17 per cent.

Miss Chamberlain says she is enthused by Natwest’s recent £1 billion injection to help support female-owned businesses, which now contribute £105 billion to the UK economy – an increase of 40 per cent since 2012.

“It’s brilliant news and I feel a lot of progress has been made in the last year as well,” Miss Chamberlain said.

“We have so many more options available to us when it comes to work and career choices, and identifying, celebrating and increasing visibility of women’s achievements will only help lead to more equality.

“I’m proud of those figures. One in three females owning their own business is a massive increase since 2016.”

It couldn’t have been a more challenging first full year in business for Welsh Luxury Hamper Company, but Miss Chamberlain remains resolute.

“It’s been a really tough year but I’ve been so fortunate I’ve been able to trade,” she said. “During the first lockdown we adapted the business by launching a ‘Welsh Luxury Letterbox Range', which was more affordable and meant our deliveries could be contactless, as the packages were delivered directly through the letterbox.

“It became extremely popular and it’s something we’ve carried on doing.”

After speaking last spring of her fears for small businesses due to what she felt at the time was insufficient lockdown-relief funding, she has since committed to supporting as many local traders as possible.

“That’s the most rewarding part of running my company – that I’m able to support so many small local traders," she added.

“At Christmas we sold 3,000 units of hampers and gifts and were able to support 43 Welsh businesses in doing so.

“In the new year we launched an exciting new range and website (welshluxuryhampercompany.co.uk). It’s our best range yet and something I am very proud of.

“We’ve got some exciting plans for 2021, and I can’t wait to continue that journey.

“At the end of March we will launch our brand new charity hamper, and we will be working with different charities throughout the year, where 20 per cent of the proceeds will be donated, starting with the Prince’s Trust – a charity very close to my heart.”