TO CELEBRATE today's International Women’s Day, we asked you for what women inspire you most and were inundated with heartfelt responses.

Here we celebrate some of the women that inspire you - with your messages from Facebook.

Julie Stratford said: “Katherine Johnson for her incredible achievements in the face of adversity that no-one should ever have faced.

“Sandra Rosser for her kindness, patience and understanding.”

Donna Stoate said: “My mother, who passed away in November. She was an amazing woman, who did everything for me and my sister and my niece.”

Emma Duffy said: “My gramma. Strong, hardworking, moral and wise woman. At 87 she's not very mobile but still the sharpest woman I know. If I'm a quarter of the woman she is, I'd be a very happy woman. She's just phenomenal.”

Sylvester King said: “Always my late mother. God bless her soul!”

Ian Smithy went for: “Janice Goodswen at Caerphilly Morrison’s store. The amount of hours she puts in raising money for different charities, she is a true angel and deserves recognition.”

Julieann Jones said: “My mother-in-law, she’s one in million and we love her but now I’m her carer because she got dementia.”

Liz Cadwallader said: “My daughters beautiful, bright, loving and fiercely independent and mine.”

Nicola Rice said: “My late mum who was my best friend and my rock.”

Kath Cartwright said: “Jayne Jeremiah, a local lady from Newbridge. Jayne is the most selfless person I’ve ever met. She is a mother to three teenagers. She works as a midwife and has worked for many years at RGH and throughout the pandemic, does extra shifts at the Covid vaccine centre and does loads of voluntary work for the local foodbanks at Pantside near Newbridge as well as during normal times arranging charity events throughout the year.

“I take my hat off to Jayne for all the effort and time she gives to others.

“Jayne definitely deserves a medal for everything she does.”

Kirsty Vincent said: “My mother, my nan and my late mother-in-law. Three of the best women to ever be in my life.”

Pat Jones said: “My mother, she was strong, fun and a hard-working woman.”

Melissa Maguire said: “All women inspire me. All love to the beautiful women out there.”

Shelley Collins said: “My great grandmother and my grandmother, both strong and independent, stuck by a strict code of morals and ethics, family first. If I’m half the woman these were I’m a lucky lady.”

Rachel Felvus said: “Emma Jenkins, the way you put others first, show so much love and understanding to everyone, find the positive in every situation and just keep going! You’re an absolute queen!”

Kathi Iason said: “My late mum, she did so much for the NHS, elderly, family and friends.”

Kelly Murison said: “Leah Morgan for her help in the community with mental health, online support. All done off her own back and her crazy tiktoks. She is one in a million.”

MORE NEWS:

Ms Murison also gave a shout to all mothers. She said: “In this day and age every woman who's a mother and holding it all together, there’s so much judgement from the media, social media, so called friends, every fibre of us is judged or talked about. Our bodies are never up to scratch, we make a stand with how we want to be treated and we are suddenly "high maintenance", we get sick of the jibes and change our appearance, then we are "fake". We have all this and little eyes watching us daily through it all, soaking it in. We have been in with these little ones for months on end. I know I've had points where I've felt like I can’t carry on and I know I'm not alone. So definitely, big up all women of today.”

Sian Elise said: “My amazing mum, even though she is in pain every day with numerous illnesses, she is always here for her children, grandchildren and family. She puts everyone before herself even though she should be the one being cared for.

“She is the strongest woman I know, and we all appreciate her strength and love she has for all of us.”

Clara Wainwright said: “Kelly Murison for being the kindest, loving, warm person to exist. She hasn’t always had much in life but made sure she still gives what she can.”

Inga-Marie Newman said: “My grandmother. She's strong, kind and not backwards being forward. She's inspired my love of travel and the philosophy of working hard to achieve your dreams and being kind to others. She is amazing beyond words.”

Matt James paid tribute to a teacher in school: “Mrs Esaau, Class 3, Govilon Primary School. About 1988. First teacher to inspire me to read books, also as she was South African, first person that made me realise that there was a whole wide world out there. An utterly inspirational teacher.”

Debbie Morris said: “My two daughters Jenny Morris and Rebecca Morris. They give me the strength and support I need and never stop surprising me with their thoughts and talents.”

A number of celebrities were also mentioned including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Queen, Dolly Parton and Michelle Obama.