THE first female train driver instructor with Transport for Wales and a former RAF engineer who is shaping the future of Wales' rail services are among those being celebrated as part of International Women's Day.

Transport for Wales (TFW) is applauding some of its female employees as part of today's annual celebration of the achievements of women across the globe.

Among them is the body's first female train driver instructor, Bev Hannible. She began her career in the rail industry as a conductor in 2005. She progressed to a driver and is now driver and operations trainer for TFW in their training school.

Bev Hannible during one of her training sessions

Ms Hannible said: “Slowly but surely more and more women are coming into the train driver’s role, which is great to see. Hopefully as I’ve become the first female trainer and with more women in senior positions, it puts a powerful message out there that it’s no longer just a male dominated industry.

“I’d encourage more women to think about a role as a driver, we’ve got all the support you’ll need, excellent development opportunities and a great team to guide you through your career.”

One of the women in training as a driver is Katherine Williams. She was previously in the military police and both South Wales and Gwent police forces.

She said: “It’s been a very welcoming environment, the training has been building gradually and is starting to ramp-up now.

“It would be great to see more women on the course. For any women thinking of coming into the rail industry I would definitely say go for it, I’m glad I made this jump to this career.”

Another who is being celebrated is Beth Powell. She is one of the first women to benefit from TFW’s partnership with the Armed Forces Covenant to provide roles in the transport sector for women leaving the military who may be suitable. It is in partnership with Chwarae Teg, the leading gender equality charity in Wales.

Beth Powell in her military uniform

Ms Powell served as a mechanical aircraft engineer on the Tornado GR4 in the RAF for eight years and is now an assistant project manager in the infrastructure team. She said: “I left the RAF in 2017 after the bird of my eldest son because the thought of having to go on an operational tour was no longer for me.

“At the time I thought I wouldn’t have a problem finding a job because of the skills I had learned from my time served within the forces but boy was I wrong!

“My dream was to find a project manager role, within the rail industry, working Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and I wanted a role which challenged me but more importantly, supported me.

“I love my job with TFW, I finally feel valued not only as an employee but most importantly I’m supported to be my main role, which is a mother.”

TFW recently appointed Marie Daly as interim managing director for the company and as part of their partnership with Chwarae Teg, will continue to access a host of support and resources to help the company achieve equality across the organisation.