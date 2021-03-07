PLANT enthusiast and famous singer, songwriter, author and broadcaster Cerys Matthews is backing a Welsh Government campaign to offer advice and guidance to enhance our enjoyment of our gardens.

The physical and mental health benefits of planting and growing are well understood, and as spring approaches our thoughts turn to our precious gardens, as people across Wales make their planting plans and purchases for the growing season ahead.

Ms Matthews is passionate about the countryside, and created the Good Life Experience festival of culture and the great outdoors in North Wales.

She said: “I adore plants, I talk to them and play music to them. They are just so vitally important, providing the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat, and bring life to our countryside.

"We need to look after plants and keep them healthy and free of plant pests and diseases.”

With garden centres in Wales currently closed and buyers sourcing online, the campaign’s key messages are:

• Buy plants from knowledgeable suppliers who you can ask where the plant was sourced from, how to care for it, and what plant pests and diseases it might be prone to

• Seek advice from Wales’ excellent network of independent, garden centres and retailers

• Regularly clean your garden tools and footwear to stop the spread of invasive plants, plant pests or plant diseases

• Dispose of unwanted plants and plant material responsibly

• Always consider non-chemical control before using chemical pesticides

This Plant Health campaign is being supported by 21 Plant Health Sentinel Sites across Wales, including Tredegar House in Newport.

The campaign is also backed by famous Welsh landscape designers the Rich brothers, Gold Medal winners at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, TV gardening presenter Meinir Gwilym and 12 times Chelsea Gold winner for his outstanding vegetables, Medwyn Williams.