DO YOU ever ponder where you would live if you suddenly got rich?
A six-bedroom detached house on St. Andrews Road, Wenvoe, is for sale - listed on Zoopla by Savills – all you need is £1,200,000, and it is yours.
The spacious property has plenty of rooms for lounging around in or entertaining company (once coronavirus restrictions allow it), three bathrooms, and games room.
The Kitchen
The Bar
Sitting area by the bar
There is enough room in the kitchen for the whole family to get involved with the cooking.
Living area
The Games Room
It even comes with your very own pool table.
One of the six bedrooms
You'll never have to worry about clothing space with these large bedrooms.
The Patio area
The Garden
Summer barbecues will not be a problem with this property.
You can find this property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/56380434?search_identifier=0a367f386da765e053d39dce2258c498
This property was first listed on September 25, 2020, with the asking price of £1,200,000.