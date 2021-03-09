DO YOU ever ponder where you would live if you suddenly got rich?

A six-bedroom detached house on St. Andrews Road, Wenvoe, is for sale - listed on Zoopla by Savills – all you need is £1,200,000, and it is yours. 

The spacious property has plenty of rooms for lounging around in or entertaining company (once coronavirus restrictions allow it), three bathrooms, and games room.

The Kitchen 

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

The Bar

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

Sitting area by the bar 

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

There is enough room in the kitchen for the whole family to get involved with the cooking.

Living area

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

The Games Room

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

It even comes with your very own pool table.

One of the six bedrooms South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

You'll never have to worry about clothing space with these large bedrooms. 

The Patio area 

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

The Garden 

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

Summer barbecues will not be a problem with this property.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Savills/ZooplaPicture: Savills/Zoopla

This property was first listed on September 25, 2020, with the asking price of £1,200,000.