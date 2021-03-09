The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,200 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Joanne Price and her dad

Today we meet Joanne Price, a 52-year-old chef from Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

My father Mike Reardon moved to Denver Colorado USA about 28 years ago I have been over a number of times but 3 years ago I went to visit him and he gave me a camera which I used out there. My dad is a fantastic photographer and is always out and about with his camera. I brought the camera back with me and didn't use the camera at all because of work until March 2020. I was furloughed until August so going out with my camera was a life line for me and I have never put it down since.

A duckling on the canal near Old Cwmbran

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love wildlife, I love going out and just walking looking out for wildlife I walk the same part of canal since March and there is always something different to see. I learning how to spot different birds and the sounds they make. Taking pictures for me is so relaxing if I am stressed about work, covid, money and just life in general it's the best medicine for me.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

My favourite place is the canal from Old Cwmbran down past the Waterloo pub down to the picnic area. That's where I walk nearly every day since lockdown and the wildlife is fantastic. There's never a dull moment come rain or shine.

What equipment do you use?

I use a Canon EOS 6D Mark ll with a 70-200mm lens

'Mother love'

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

My favourite picture was one of a mother swan and her babies I took it in Old Cwmbran where the swans were nesting and it's just a picture of true love.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined the group to show and see other people's pictures and hopefully get together with people in the future to talk about photography and learn more about photography. I really love when one of my pictures is picked to go into the paper. I have had a few pictures in the paper and the most nice thing is when people stop me out and about and say that they have seen my pictures in the paper and they keep the paper for me and give me a copy.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to go back to Denver where it all started and go out with my dad and take pictures of the wildlife over there because I am better with the camera now and I would love to get that one shot that's better than my dad's.

A gosling

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

My advice is just get out there and take pictures you will learn as you are going along. You can go for a walk and its just a walk but with a camera in your hand your walk suddenly becomes magical because you see things because you are looking through the camera.