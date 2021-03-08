WHATSAPP has said it make changes to the desktop app which will allow users to make video and voice calls for the first time.

The change will let people have easy voice and video calls away from their smartphone and on larger devices, rivalling Microsoft’s Skype and Apple’s FaceTime.

WhatsApp said the release of the new service was made following a “significant increase” in people making calls on the platform throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

How to access video and voice calling on WhatsApp

Account holders will be able to make free voice and video calls to their contacts by using the WhatsApp Desktop app on their computer.

If you don’t have the app, it can be downloaded from the WhatsApp website. It is available for both Windows PC and Mac OS devices.

After downloading the desktop app, open the mobile WhatsApp app on your phone. Open the setting tab on the mobile app, and then scan the QR code for the WhatsApp desktop app.

When clicking on a contact, the video or phone symbol will appear next to their name, and users will be able to make a call.

Are group calls available via the Desktop app?





Unfortunately, group calls are not available on the WhatsApp desktop app - only one to one conversations.

Is video calling available on WhatsApp Web?





Video calling is not yet available on the browser-based WhatsApp web app. Users will only be able to see text chats, provided their phone is connected nearby.