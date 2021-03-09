ALDI has revealed its opening times for customers over the Easer period – confirming all stores will be shut on Easter Sunday.
Over Easter weekend, over 800 stores in England and Wales will be open until 8pm on Good Friday and 10pm on Easter Saturday, to ensure everyone can pick up their last-minute Easter eggs and hot cross buns.
Stores are to remain closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday.
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details, so customers should check opening times of their local store on the Aldi website before making their trip.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent's inspirational women for International Women's Day
- Newport drug dealer jailed after dramatic chase through city
- Baby George named after Wales rugby star George North
Speaking ahead of the Easter period, Aldi said: “Aldi has everything shoppers need to make this Easter special, thanks to its award-winning range of delicious food and drink. Full details of Aldi’s amazing Easter range can be found online here. “
Full details of Easter opening times can be found below:
Aldi has extended its trial of click-and-collect to over 200 stores throughout the country, meaning thousands of shoppers can access Aldi groceries online at unbeatable prices this Easter.
Customers can choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where their shopping is brought to their car by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing guidelines.
Customers wanting to use click-and-collect can visit groceries.aldi.co.uk to book a timeslot for collection in selected stores.
Aldi’s on-demand delivery partnership with Deliveroo is also currently available from 130 stores across the UK.
You can go and check availability in your area at aldi.co.uk/Deliveroo.
Aldi branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Monmouth Road
- Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Walk
- Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street
- Newport: Spytty Road
- Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth
- Risca: Interchange