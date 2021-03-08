NO new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed across Wales today.
As there have been no new deaths in Wales in the past 24 hours, it keeps the total since the pandemic began at 5,403 including 943 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), according to Public Health Wales.
There have been 164 new confirmed cases across Wales today, including 32 in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 10; Newport, 11; Blaenau Gwent, four; Torfaen, five; Monmouthshire, two.
Since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, there have been 205,202 confirmed cases in Wales.
Here are all of the new cases in each local authority in Wales:
- Gwynedd – 12
- Cardiff – 22
- Powys – 9
- Conwy – 10
- Wrexham – 13
- Caerphilly – 10
- Newport – 11
- Flintshire – 10
- Vale of Glamorgan – 5
- Swansea – 7
- Anglesey – 5
- Denbighshire – 2
- Merthyr Tydfil – 5
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 8
- Carmarthenshire – 5
- Blaenau Gwent – 4
- Torfaen – 5
- Bridgend – 3
- Neath Port Talbot – 3
- Monmouthshire – 2
- Pembrokeshire – 3
- Ceredigion – 1