MOUNTAIN rescue operations are few and far between in the urban environment of Newport - but this weekend proved an exception.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue were called out to the Ridgeway area of the city on Sunday morning.
A woman had slipped while out walking her dog and broken her leg.
The woman was treated on scene by paramedics and was transported to a waiting ambulance in a specialist mountain rescue stretcher.
Richard Terrell led the mountain rescue operation.
He said that the team had had callouts to areas such as Wentwood forest in the past.
"But, to get one in Newport, in the city itself, is quite rare," he said.
"The woman had just suffered a freak slip."