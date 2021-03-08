WARNINGS of strong winds and "heavy and blustery showers" have been issued for parts of Gwent this week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain, covering England and Wales.
It said disruption to transport could be expected on Wednesday evening until 3pm on Thursday, March 11.
Despite there being a fair bit of sunshine in south Wales, temperatures range roughly from eight to 10 degrees.
In Gwent, the weather warning covers: Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen.
Other places include: Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan, and Wrexham.
MORE NEWS:
- Meet baby George - named after rugby star George North after Six Nations victory
- The everyday heroes you chose to celebrate for International Women's Day
- In the Dock: Kerb crawler, Tredegar House thief and rogue drivers in court
The Met Office say: "Frequent blustery showers on Thursday and Friday. Strong winds continue with a risk of severe gales and inland gales developing for a time.
"Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.
"Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers. Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."