A FAMILY from Pontypool whose car broke down on the A4042 yesterday evening have appealed for help to find two men who came to their aid.

Laura and Gareth Freese, from Penygarn, were coming back from shopping with their 18-month-old daughter Elizabeth when their car broke down just outside Griffithstown.

Luckily for the family, they were able to climb up onto the embankment separating the dual carriageway and Panteg Industrial Estate, and two men who were working on the industrial estate came over to offer them chairs for them to sit and wait for the recovery truck, and even offered them a lift home.

Laura, Elizabeth and Gareth Freese are appealing to help find the good samaritans who helped them after a breakdown. Picture: Laura Freese.

“We were on the A4042 and my husband turned to me and said the car wasn’t going into gear,” said Mrs Freese. “Luckily he was able to coast to the side of the road.

“At the area where we stopped, there was an embankment, and there was an industrial area car park behind.

“As we got our daughter’s things out of the car, these gentlemen came over who had been working, and brought me and my husband some chairs.

“One of the gentlemen said he had a baby seat in the car and asked if we wanted a lift home. We had family on the way, so thanked him and declined.

The recovery truck after the Freese family's car broke down on the A4042 on Sunday. Picture: Laura Freese.

“When our family pulled up to pick us up, the police told us they couldn’t stop on the dual carriageway, so one man also gave us directions so our family could get to us to pick us up.

“My husband waited with the car for the tow truck. When he got in, he said in the rush of dealing with police, the AA and getting the baby home, we didn't properly thank these gentlemen when we left, and we didn't take the chairs back.

“We really appreciated it. It made keeping the baby safe and secure so much easier and to offer a lift, especially in these times, it was taking a risk, but it was just so nice of them.

“We just want to get our thanks to these kind men.”