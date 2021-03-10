RYAN Jones has joined the New Directions Group with a remit to support the company’s commercial activities and to develop its suite of professional training programmes for their clients and its workforce.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby international kicked off his new role with a Wales Week London talk on March 1, when he looked at this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament and looked back at his time as a one of the nation’s most-recognised players.

Sophie Cecil, group chief operating officer at New Directions, said: “We’re very excited to announce that Wales and British and Irish Lions legend, Ryan Jones, has joined us.

“Ryan’s joining us at the start of some very exciting development plans across the New Directions Group. Drawing on his experience both on and off the field, we will be working with him and other industry experts to deliver an events programme of personal and professional development training, which will be offered to New Directions’ existing and future clients, partners and to the people we place into work each week.”

Following his retirement from playing in 2015, Ryan became Head of Participation and then Performance Director during two stints on the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) Executive Board.

New Directions was set up in 1994 to help signpost people into employment.

Since then, the company has created a leading group of award-winning companies, whose purpose is to support community services across the UK.

Ryan Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be able to share my support of New Directions – their passion for creating value to the people they work with sits perfectly with me and I’m excited about what we’ll be developing together over the coming months.”