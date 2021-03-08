WORK to build a new site for Starbucks and Greggs in Newport is set to start.
Specialist building company JW-G Construction has been appointed by Commercial Development Projects Ltd as the main contractor for a 27-week programme on a retail development site at Port Road, off Docks Way, Maesglas, Newport.
Coffee chain Starbucks and bakers Greggs have taken tenancy on the development and are both preparing to move in at the end of the summer 2021.
Docks Way is about two miles to the east of Junction 25 of the M4 and 1.5 miles to the south of the city centre. The surrounding area provides a critical mass of retail warehousing totalling some 340,000 sq ft.
JW-G Construction managing director John White said: “We are thrilled to be working on this project in collaboration with a trio of other Yorkshire firms.
"The project is a prime example of the type of business that can help an area further develop and grow, with modern facilities in a prime location.”
The project team includes Wake Morley Architects and engineers ARP Associates.
