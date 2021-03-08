A RELIGIOUS education teacher at a Gwent school faces losing his job after allegedly simulating sex with a cardboard cut-out of the Pope.

Andrew Jones, 36, was filmed in a classroom as he grabbed the lifesize cut-out of the Pope for a viral 'Harlem Shake' video.

A misconduct hearing was told the clip uploaded to YouTube also showed learners in his class "simulating sexual actions" at his comprehensive school.

Andrew Jones. Picture: Wales News Service

Ashanti-Jade Walton, presenting the case, said: "A video was posted on YouTube of Jones and his class doing the Harlem Shake.

"The video raised concerns as it contained sexualised action by learners.

"Jones was seen in the video with a cardboard cut out of the Pope."

The hearing was told Jones had been employed by Caldicot Comprehensive School in Caldicot, as the head of religious education since December 2007.

Miss Walton said: "Over the course of his employment, a number of concerns came to light."

Jones is also alleged to have taken a pupil to a nightclub following a school prom night and sent messages to three pupils from his personal Facebook.

Miss Walton added: "Further concerns were raised by a former learner.

MORE NEWS:

"After a school prom night, Jones went to a nightclub alone with another learner.

"Between July 2018 and June 2019, messages were exchanged with learners on Facebook Messenger.

"Among the messages to Pupil A was an invite to his house, a picture of his house and messages telling Pupil A that he missed them.

"Jones also sent messages to Pupils B and C over Facebook Messenger.

"There was clearly a breach of professional boundaries."

Jones, who is not present at the remote hearing, denies unacceptable professional conduct "in each and every allegation".

The Education Workforce Council hearing in Cardiff continues.