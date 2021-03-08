EBBW Vale artist Nathan Wyburn has created a piece of artwork celebrating NHS founder Aneurin Bevan and the ongoing vaccine rollout in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He created the piece with the help of the staff at the mass vaccination centre in Cwmbran – using the packaging from Covid-19 vaccines that were kept after the administration of the vaccine.

“Throughout the last 12 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has been a big part of my work, turning my focus and art to everyday heroes and not just the glitz and glamour of celebrities," said Mr Wyburn. "When the vaccine came about, I knew I wanted to do something based on that, so I got in touch with a friend – Annie Collins – who works at the Cwmbran mass vaccination centre and asked if she could save up the packaging for me.

“This included the needle packages, the boxes they come in and the hygiene wipe packages – everything it comes in for the whole process of getting vaccinated.”

The focus of the work is to celebrate and thank the NHS staff.

Nathan Wyburn with his portrait of Aneurin Bevan created with vaccine packages

Mr Wyburn said: “I want to say thank you to all the staff.

"The items I’ve used in the portrait are packages they’ve opened and vaccines they’ve administered, so it is really quite personal to a lot of the people who work there.

"It’s going to be a nice way for them to feel appreciated.”

Mr Wyburn chose to do the portrait of Aneurin Bevan as he is also a Blaenau Gwent boy and the founder of the NHS – who have been vital throughout the pandemic.

“I’m really overwhelmed with the response," he said.

"It’s great to end the 12 months of the pandemic in Wales with a positive, pro-vaccine message.”

The portrait will be on display at the Cwmbran mass vaccination centre and will be on permanent display at Cwmbran Stadium following the easing of the pandemic.

Mr Wyburn said: “It will be a permanent reminder of what the Cwmbran leisure stadium did as part of the pandemic. It will be an ever-lasting part of history and the stadium’s legacy, so I am honoured that another piece of my work is going to be on display permanently.”