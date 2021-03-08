PAUL Burrell has said the apparent feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family would not have got this far if Princess Dianna was still alive.

The former butler to the Princess of Wales appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV1 show on Monday morning after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial interview aired in the US.

The full interview will play for a UK audience tonight on ITV1 where Harry and Meghan hit out at the institution in the candid interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Asked explicitly by Winfrey if she was thinking of self-harm and having suicidal thoughts at some stage, the Duchess replied: “Yes. This was very, very clear.

“Very clear and very scary. I didn’t know who to turn to in that.”

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

The Prince suggested his family were jealous of Meghan’s popularity with the public – just as the appeal of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had reportedly been seen as a threat.

Speaking about the interview, Ms Kelly said: "If Diana had lived, there is a lot of people talking about this today, and they are saying if Diana had lived, it would never have got like this."

Mr Burrell replied: "It would not."

Ms Kelly continued: "She would have mentored Meghan, taken care of her, guided her, sorted out any issues Meghan had with her own family - her own father - and that just makes it even sadder doesn't it, Paul?"

Mr Burrell said: "It does because she would have been the person there to help. Because she had the experience.

“She had the life experience and of course, Oprah did come to the Palace in the 1990s and try and court the Princess before her Panorama interview."

The full interview will play for a UK audience tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.