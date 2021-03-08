THE Queen and Prince Philip have been ruled out as the member of the Royal Family who made a racist remark about Price Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby, Oprah Winfrey has confirmed.

In the controversial interview, which will be aired to a UK audience tonight on ITV1, it was revealed a member of the Royal Family raised “concerns” over the child’s skin colour.

Meghan said, when she was pregnant with Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be “too brown” and that would be a problem, Meghan said: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.”

Pushed by Winfrey on who had those conversations, Meghan refused to say, adding: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Harry refused to give details, adding: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

Speaking hours after the bombshell interview aired in the US, Winfrey said Harry had not told her which member of the royal family was involved in the conversation.

She told CBS This Morning: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.

“He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations.”

In the interview the duke said that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan following the racism he said she faced in the media.

“No-one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts,” Harry said.