PLANS to build 78 homes on former school grounds in Newport have been submitted to the city council.

Developer Redrow has lodged a reserved matters application for the long planned development on the former site of Newport High School in Queen’s Hill.

Outline planning permission for up to 96 homes was granted in February 2019, and the 8.7-acre site is also earmarked for housing in Newport City Council’s local development plan.

However the plans were met with objections from residents with concerns over traffic and parking issues.

The entrance to the 8.7 acre site at Queen's Hill is set to be off Fields Road. Picture: DBPR

The site is currently owned by Newport City Council and Residual Lands Limited, with Redrow having agreed to buy the site subject to approval of the reserved matters application.

If approved, Redrow plan to start work on the site this autumn, with the first homes ready for occupation by early 2023.

Wayne Rees, land director for Redrow Homes, said the site is located close to the railway station, the city centre and transport links.

“It is also a perfect location for our heritage homes, and with large mature trees, we’re looking forward to creating a community with plenty of open space and beautiful new build family homes including our popular Shrewsbury, Oxford and Welwyn house types,” Mr Rees said.

Nigel Palmer, managing director of Redrow Homes in South Wales, said Newport is “becoming an ever more attractive location for buyers looking for affordable options outside of both Cardiff and Bristol”.

An image showing the proposed house type for the development

“The city has benefitted from significant development in recent years with improvements to Newport train station, the construction of new leisure and shopping districts and substantial new build residential development,” he said.

Allt-yr-yn councillor Matthew Evans said he hopes the development will incorporate open space, but raised concern the number of homes proposed is still too high.

“From the residents’ point of view, they want to see a quality, low density development which is in keeping with the area,” he said.

“Seventy-eight [homes] still seems too much.”

Plans for housing at the site were first submitted in 2014, but objections were raised over the proposed access to the site.

A revised application submitted in 2018 proposed moving the access to Fields Road, next to the former Shire Hall.

As part of the approved outline application, Newport council also sought a contribution of £20,000 to provide a 20mph speed limit on Queen’s Hill.

Plans also included upgrading a zebra crossing and creating a formalised crossing point on Fields Road as part of the development.