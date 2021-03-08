PEOPLE from Cwmbran and Newport were among 240 people fined by South Wales Police for coronavirus breaches over the weekend.

Partygoers and people travelling to coastal areas were all stopped by officers enforcing the Covid-19 restrictions in Wales.

Two women from Cwmbran sparked a search and rescue operation when they got lost near Neath.

Officers from South Wales Police and members of Mountain Rescue were called to the countryside in the Neath Valley after the pair got lost.

Three men from Newport were also fined after travelling to Cardiff Bay to go for a walk.

Alert level four restrictions remain in place across Wales, but police in South Wales responded to many reports of house parties, gatherings and people travelling to beauty spots over the weekend.

There were also proactive operations in place to stop motorists and check their reasons for their journey, including around 200 in and around Porthcawl.

These were some of the people fined:

Two people arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs after officers responded to lots of comings and goings at an address in Grangetown;

20 individuals fined for travelling to Ogmore to exercise;

Five people who travelled from Birmingham to Penarth Esplanade for a day out;

Seven people who were spotted going camping into woods in the Vale of Glamorgan;

A couple who had travelled from Bournemouth to see relatives in Cardiff;

Seven people who were found at a house party in Swansea;

Four who attended a birthday party in Landore;

16 fines for individuals found at two separate house parties in Mount Pleasant and Sandfields, Swansea;

Across Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr there were 37 fixed penalties given for gatherings and a further nine for unnecessary travel;

Across Cardiff there were 64 fines for numerous house parties and indoor gatherings.

Chief superintendent Andy Valentine said: “This weekend South Wales Police officers and PCSOs have continued in their efforts to keep the public safe from Covid-19.

“Whilst the vast majority of people continue to follow the rules, we have unfortunately had to take action in respect of a number of blatant and deliberate breaches of the coronavirus regulations.

“Some of the incidents we have dealt with this weekend have the potential to undermine the sacrifices that led to the reduction of Covid-19 in our communities.

“As well as thanking those who do the right thing to keep themselves and others safe, I want to appeal for the public’s continuing support in following Welsh Government legislation.

“The vaccination roll-out and the anticipated easing of restrictions offers everyone hope but for now we must continue to follow the rules that are currently in place to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 in our communities.”