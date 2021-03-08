A HEARING into allegations of gross misconduct regarding a former Gwent Police officer due to start this week has been cancelled.
Former Sergeant Andrew Wiltshire was due to face a hearing starting tomorrow, Tuesday, into allegations of "behaving sexually inappropriately towards a female colleague and a female member of the public."
However, the hearing has now been withdrawn.
A Gwent Police statement said: “The gross misconduct hearing regarding former PS Andrew Wiltshire has been withdrawn by the appropriate authority, citing evidential and procedural difficulties in the case.
“The hearing was scheduled to take place between Tuesday, March 9, and Friday, March 12, and the former officer will no longer be subject to a gross misconduct hearing.”
