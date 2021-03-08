A THUG split his girlfriend’s head open and kicked her in her groin after blaming her for the death of his grandmother.

Jordan Kerr, 28, left his partner covered in blood during a sickening attack at her home which also saw him strangle and punch her.

The defendant was high on drink and drugs when he battered the woman in Caerphilly, Cardiff Crown Court heard

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said Kerr had gone to his girlfriend’s home and demanded the return of his PlayStation.

She told the court: “He was verbally abusive. His grandmother had died recently and he said it was her fault.

“The defendant picked up the victim and threw her across the living, she said, like a rugby ball.

“He then kicked her to the groin and strangled her. He punched her to the face with a quick jab.

“The defendant slammed her head against the corner of a wall which caused the skin to split open.

“He said to her, ‘I’m sorry. Why do you make me do this to you?’”

Miss Shepherd said paramedics glued the cut on the back of the victim’s head.

Kerr, of Third Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm on Saturday, January 30.

Miss Shepherd said the defendant had 29 previous convictions for 51 offences.

They included robbery, ABH, affray, assaulting police officers, racially aggravated battery, public disorder and theft.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client wanted to express his “utter disgust” at what he done and against “someone who he loves”.

His barrister said the defendant had recently lost both his grandparents who he was very close to and had

Mr Waters added that the offence took place after the defendant had taken alcohol and drugs and “he was in a rage”.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Kerr: “This was an atrocious episode of violence and abuse.”

He jailed him for 24 months and made a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim for three years.

Kerr must also pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.