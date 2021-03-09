A MOTORIST who tried to trick the police and lie his way out of picking up a minor driving conviction has been jailed.

Daniel Williams was locked up after giving false information when he ran a red light in a Volkswagen Golf in the Malpas area of Newport.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said officers had spotted the car being driven “erratically” but were unable to identify the driver because they were wearing a baseball cap.

The Golf went through a red light, mounted the kerb and “narrowly missed a police van” on August 13, 2020.

Police started investigating the motorist for driving without due care and attention.

Enquiries confirmed the vehicle was insured by 28-year-old Williams, formerly of Marshfield Street, Newport, but he tried to dodge his way out of trouble.

He falsely claimed someone else was driving it that day.

Williams pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was caught drug dealing just days after committing this offence.

Last November, Williams was jailed after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Newport between July 2 and August 14, 2020.

He was locked up for three years after Cardiff Crown Court heard how he and a co-defendant sent out text messages to hundreds of potential clients marketing their goods.

Williams, now of no fixed abode, was back at the same court to face the perverting the course of justice charge.

Richard Ace, mitigating, said on his client’s behalf: “It wasn’t a sophisticated offence. It was impulsive.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Williams: “Offences of this sort do have consequences. You have been wise enough to plead guilty.”

He jailed the defendant for an additional 28 days on top of his three-year jail sentence for drug trafficking.

Williams will also have to cough up a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.