A GROUP of traders have been left “upset and confused” after their market was shut down in Newport at the weekend after just two hours after it was deemed "unsafe".

Belle Vue Park Food and Craft Market was held on Sunday, March 7 – the first open air market to be held there this year. But traders were shocked when police and council officers shut the event down less than two hours after it began.

Although Newport City Council - which had issued a temporary event notice allowing the market to go ahead - said it had closed down the market over concerns Covid-19 control measures and social distancing requirements were not being followed, organisers have denied this, and have vowed to continue to hold future events.

Organiser Jan Walsh – who also runs the tea rooms in the park – said: “We have done everything to follow guidelines.

"We had 23 traders here social distanced, all with hand sanitiser - most of the customers had face masks on. It doesn’t feel fair because Cardiff Market is allowed to go ahead – as are many others.

“There was a bottleneck outside the tea rooms, but only because we were making sure everyone in the queue was socially distanced. I know it looked worse than it was.

Jan Walsh, organiser of the market

“Everything had gone through Trading Standards and the council, so I find it very confusing that we were allowed to go ahead with this and then within a couple of hours are being told to pack up. It’s very upsetting.”

READ MORE:

A council spokesman said a temporary event notice had been granted as markets are permitted under Covid-19 regulations.

"The council’s licencing team reviewed the risk assessment submitted as part of this application and deemed it to be adequate," he said. "The council’s trading standards team were also asked to check the event was only selling essential items, which was also confirmed.

"Community safety wardens attended the market after concerns were raised about the safety of customers. Wardens then requested police attendance.

"The council’s licencing manager also attended the market, and observed that the required control measures contained within the risk assessment were not in place, and also that social distancing measures were failing.

"The event was deemed unsafe, and the council therefore asked the organisers to close the event."

But Gareth Sullivan, who also helps to organise the market as well as markets in Chepstow and Cwmbran through his company Green Top Events, denied this was the case.

"I don't know how they could deem it unsafe," he said. "We had all the necessary restrictions in place.

"We were aware there was a bottleneck outside the tea rooms for a brief time, but it was the kind of queue you'd see in a supermarket most days - and everyone in the queue was social distanced.

The market on Sunday

"We'd have appreciated an explanation and a chance to put it right, rather than it just being closed so abruptly. We fully intend to hold another market next month."

He added some traders were upset it had not been explained to them why the market was being closed down.

“If there were rules on markets at the moment it would have made things much easier to accept,” he said. “We work tirelessly to make sure these markets are safe, and I believe it was safe.

“The amount of enforcement officers that turned up was a bit excessive, especially when I believe these markets are being mirrored across the region – I see it all the time, and this in my opinion is the most Covid compliant one. Yet we’ve been punished.”

Gwent Police said the decision to close the event had been made by the council, and officers had attended the market to assist council staff.