THREE yoghurt products have been recalled over fears they may contain pieces of metal.
Danone have taken the precautionary step to recall three batches of yoghurt after fears were raised.
A risk statement from the Food Standard's Agency (FSA) said: "The presence of metal makes these products unsafe to eat."
A spokesman for Danone said: "At Danone we are committed to excellent standards for our consumers.
"Following an issue at one of our third party suppliers, we are recalling isolated batch of Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt, Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No added Sugar Yogurt, Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt.
"This product may present a risk for consumers.
"We are sorry that this happened and would like to apologise for any inconvenience."
These are the products affected:
- Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt - Use by March 31, 2021
- Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No added Sugar Yogurt - Use by April 2, 2021
- Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt - Use by March 31, 2021
The FSA gave the following advice to consumers: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them, instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without receipt.
"If you have additional questions you can contact Activia or Light and Free by telephone on 08081449451 or by email: DairyCarelineUK@danone.com."