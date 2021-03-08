BORIS Johnson addressed the controversial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview when he led a Downing Street press conference on Monday.

The prime minister refused to be drawn into the ongoing saga after the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired on CBS in the US last night.

Ben Wright of the BBC asked the prime minister for his thoughts following the candid interview in which an unnamed royal was accused of racism.

"The best thing I can say that I've always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role she plays in our country and the Commonwealth,” the prime minister said.

MORE NEWS:

He added: "I have spent a long time not commenting on Royal Family matters and I don't intend to part from that today."

Harry Cole of The Sun pressed the prime minister further asking directly: “Do believe that the Royal Family, Queen aside, is racist?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I congratulate you on your determined attempt to involved me in this story more than I’ve said already.

“I really think that when it comes to matters to do with the Royal Family, the right thing for prime ministers to say is nothing and nothing is the thing that I propose to say today about that particular matter.”

Oprah Winfrey has said the Duke of Sussex told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh who made the racist comment about how dark their baby’s skin would be.

Speaking hours after the bombshell interview aired in the US, Winfrey said Harry had not told her which member of the royal family was involved in the conversation.

She told CBS This Morning: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.

“He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “really sad to see the family in turmoil like this” and that the allegations made by the duchess must be taken seriously.

Speaking during a visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, Mr Starmer told reporters: “The issues that Meghan has raised of racism and mental health are really serious issues.

“It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st century Britain. We have to take that very, very seriously.

“Nobody, but nobody, should be prejudiced (against) because of the colour of their skin or because of their mental health issues.

“This is bigger than the royal family. For too many years we have been too dismissive and too willing to put these issues to one side.”