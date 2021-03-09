CAERPHILLY could be the last area in Gwent area to introduce a booking system for recycling centres.
The county borough council has launched a public consultation on the proposed introduction of a booking system for recycling centres.
It would allow residents to book online or over the phone, an allocated slot time, to help manage the flow of traffic.
In May, when recycling centres reopened to the public following the first national lockdown, the other four Gwent councils operated a booking system – Caerphilly was the only one to not do this.
At the time, the Caerphilly council website had a monitoring system, which showed how long the wait was for each centre.
At its peak, some recycling centres had a queue time of more than three hours.
Caerphilly has six recycling centres across the county borough, all of which are now open to the public.
The cabinet member for waste and recycling services, Cllr Nigel George, said: “We are seeking the views of our residents on this proposal, it is important to us that residents form a key part of the decision-making process.
“The proposals will enhance the service we are able to offer and limit the queue time for residents.”
The consultation will run until March 10.
To have your say visit https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/involved/Consultations/Household-Wase-Recycling-Centre-Appointment-Bookin?lang=en-GB