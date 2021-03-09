A SPECIAL Mother’s Day service will be held at Gwent’s newest crematorium to help celebrate the day.

It will be taking place at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium in Pontllanfraith and will be broadcast on the crematorium’s website – as well as all 35 sites owned by Westerleigh Group – on Sunday, March 14.

The service comes after 11,000 people viewed their online festive services of remembrance.

It will last around 45 minutes, beginning with a welcome from Westerleigh’s chief executive officer Roger Mclaughlan and will feature prayers, hymns and readings.

Sirhowy Valley Crematorium site manager, Jon Deacon, said: “Mother’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost loved ones.

“Lockdown restrictions will prevent many people from being able to remember their mothers in the way they would wish to, and families will not be able to gather together as they may have done otherwise.

“That’s why we wanted to provide this Mother’s Day service, to bring some comfort to people and to enable them to feel that they are honouring their lost loved ones in a special way.

“Our festive services of remembrance, which were streamed on-line in December, proved extremely popular and we had some very positive feedback, so we hope people will be equally as pleased with our Mother’s Day service.”

The service will be shown at 11am on Sunday, March 14 at www.sirhowyvalleycrem.co.uk

It will also be available on the Westerleigh Group’s YouTube channel.