RESIDENTS in Torfaen are being warned to be on the lookout after an "increase in people trying car doors".
Police are asking people to make sure that all doors are locked around New Inn following the rise.
Any residents who see anything suspicious should contact Gwent Police.
READ MORE:
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Torfaen officers said: "Attention New Inn residents.
"There has been an increase in people trying car doors.
"Please be vigilant in the area and make sure doors are LOCKED.
"Also, if any residents have information regarding suspicious persons, please report it."