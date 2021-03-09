GARDEN waste collections will resume in Torfaen from the week beginning March 22.
The fortnightly collections had stopped in November for the winter.
Residents can check their collection date on the council website.
The green bin should only be used for garden waste including grass cuttings, leaves, hedge clippings, small twigs, dead plants and flowers. It can also be used to dispose of bedding from small pets such as hamsters and guinea pigs.
Dog mess and cat litter should not be included in the green bin, and must be placed in the purple-lidded wheelie bin for disposal.
Food waste must not be disposed of in the green bin, but placed in the brown food caddy.
Residents are also reminded not to use plastic bags to store their garden waste.