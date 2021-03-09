THE BBC has announced their 2021 UK tour for Antiques Roadshow – and it includes a venue in South Wales.
BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow, which first aired in 1979, involves people bringing antique items in for the show's expert team to appraise. The show will be touring the UK this year, subject to coronavirus guidelines.
National Trust's Dyffryn Gardens, in the Vale of Glamorgan, is included in the 2021 tour - people wishing to have their items appraised on the show can apply online.
A statement on BBC's website states: “We are continuously monitoring the rules and advice in regards to the safety of public events.
“At this moment in time we are only taking online submissions for items that you wish to show to our team of experts and will not currently be publishing the dates for any of our Roadshows publicly.”
The application form for Dyffryn Gardens is available at http://bbc.in/3qsfX2n
Applicants must include some basic information about themselves along with photos of any item(s) they wish to show the team, a description of the item(s) and information on how they came to own the item(s).
At present, Dyffryn Gardens is the only part of Wales included on the 2021 tour.
Other places included on the 2021 Antiques Roadshow tour are:
- Ham Home (Richmond, England)
- Aston Hall (Birmingham, England)
- Woodhorn Mining Museum (Ashington, England)
- The Bishop’s Palace (Somerset, England)
- Portchester Castle (Portchester, England)
- Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (Scotland)
- Ulster Folk Museum (Northern Ireland)