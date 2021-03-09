Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen County Borough Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt:

I'VE written in this column before that you sometimes have to sacrifice short term popularity for the longer term good. Never is that more apparent as a councillor than in the setting of budgets.

All five councils in Gwent face the same dilemma, whatever their political composition. Those in control start the budget process being told of the shortfall between available resources and what is needed to run local services. Departments then work to close that gap, through efficiencies, doing things differently or making other savings.

This year, we had the welcome news of a funding increase from Welsh Government, and that reduced the gap significantly. But a gap remained. The choice that faces councillors is then stark. The only choice then is to raise revenue or make further, deeper cuts to vital local services - services that have shown their immense value in our communities this year.

Almost 75 per cent of our funding goes on two services – schools and social care.

In our budget this year, we’ve managed to increase the funding going to schools in Torfaen by 4.8 per cent. The alternative, of giving them less money, could have meant schools losing large numbers of staff in order to balance their own budgets, just when they’ll be trying to help children catch up after the pandemic. That would not be fair to our young people, or to hard-working school staff.

Council social care workers help provide a safer and more fulfilling life for our most vulnerable children, adults with disabilities and older people. Demand has increased in the past year and without the work of our social care teams, the NHS would have been overwhelmed. Our budget helps meet that demand by increasing funding. A cut to that budget would have been devastating.

A freeze in council tax this year alone would have meant nearly £2 million less to spend on those key services in Torfaen.

The only other way to bridge that sort of gap would be to decimate other neighbourhood services which people appreciate, or which have really stepped up in recent months, like public protection and environmental health. We’d lose the very staff who’ve volunteered for redeployment in the crisis or adapted how they’ve worked to help keep people safe.

So I know it’s not easy, I wish there was another way, but I have to be honest. We could make ourselves popular in the short term, but local services would suffer in the long term.

Examples from elsewhere when council tax has been frozen don’t make easy reading. Some English councils have been left unable to pay for basic services, or have had to hike council tax further in future years, in order to catch up. I don’t think anyone would thank us for that. Perhaps that’s why other councils in Wales – Labour, Conservative, Independent or Plaid - have come to a similar decision, as difficult as it is.

So a big thank you has to go to everyone who pays their council tax diligently – you are helping contribute to the services which keep our communities together, educate our young people and protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.

If you are struggling to pay council tax, perhaps because your financial or employment circumstances have changed this year, please contact your council and ask about council tax benefit.