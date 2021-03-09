PIERS Morgan stormed off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday morning after facing criticism for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Mr Morgan has been extremely vocal about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The full interview aired in the UK last night on ITV1 where Harry and Meghan hit out at the institution in the candid interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

The interview initially aired on Sunday night in America and Piers Morgan faced criticism for his reaction to the interview.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Morgan was confronted by his colleague in a staggering moment which saw the GMB host storm of set saying “I’m done with this”.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Mr Morgan's comments on Monday’s show and brought it up live on air.

Mr Beresford said: "They've had an overwhelming amount of negative press.

"You know, I watched the programme yesterday and, yes, they had some great press around the wedding, but what press is going to trash someone's special day?

"There was bad press around the engagement before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly, to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry.

"And I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing but, do you know what, siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that is clearly what has happened with Harry in this situation.

"He walked behind his mother's coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe.

"That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life, so I think we all need to take a step back."

He added: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."

The row took place at 6.38am and Mr Morgan eventually returned to the set by 6.55am where he continued his debate with weather presenter Alex Beresford, saying he was concerned about what the interview with Oprah would mean to the Queen.