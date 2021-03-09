PIERS Morgan has explained why he chose to storm off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday morning’s instalment of the show.

The controversial GMB host walked off set in the middle of a heated exchange with co-star Alex Beresford.

The row took place at 6.38am and Mr Morgan eventually returned to the set by 6.55am where he continued the debate.

Mr Morgan has since taken to social media to respond to his actions.

He tweeted in response to being branded a “snowflake” by one Twitter user, saying: “Agreed. I was annoyed, went for a little cool-down, and came back to finish the discussion.”

Following allegations that the whole episode was staged, Mr Morgan said: “No, it was real. But the debate that followed was very strong, so worth a bit of @GMB family tension.”

In response to claims Mr Morgan can “give it but can’t take it,” he replied: “Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical.

Alex Beresford had told Mr Morgan on Tuesday’s show: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Mr Beresford. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."

The row caused noticeable tension on the show when co-host Susanna Reid told viewers was heading to a break, before Mr Morgan returned shortly before 7am.