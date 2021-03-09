ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall revealed ITV are “discussing” the comments surrounding Meghan Markle with GMB host Piers Morgan.

Mr Morgan's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey led to criticism from leading mental health charities, including Mind.

In a statement they said: “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today.

“We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment. If you or anyone you know is feeling impacted by the discussions that have taken place today, please reach out for support using the signposts in the thread below.”

It continued: “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford described Piers Morgan’s reaction to the interview as “tough to watch” leading to the GMB host storming off set on Tuesday morning’s instalment of the show.

Mr Morgan has also faced social media users threatening to make complaints for his reaction, specifically to Meghan Markle speaking of suicidal thoughts, suggesting the broadcaster could be in for a wave of Ofcom complaints.

This morning, Ms McCall addressed the situation during a media call after publishing ITV’s annual results where she claimed she had not seen the show as she was presenting the figures.

She revealed she had not spoken with Mr Morgan personally but ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo "is discussing it with Piers" but stressed GMB is a “balanced show”.

She said: "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices every day. It's not about one opinion,” and insisted Tuesday morning’s show which saw Piers walk off set was not “manufactured”.

On Mr Morgan’s comments over Meghan Markle’s mental health, Ms McCall said: "I completely believe what she (Meghan) said. It's important everyone does."