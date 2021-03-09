WELSH health minister Vaughan Gething has tweeted in support of Good Morning Britain's Alex Bereford after the television host's comments resulted in colleague Piers Morgan storming off set.
Mr Morgan has been extremely vocal about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The full interview aired in the UK last night on ITV1.
The interview initially aired on Sunday night in America and Piers Morgan faced criticism for his reaction to the interview.
This morning, Mr Morgan was confronted by Alex Beresford who branded his behaviour "diabolical".
Piers Morgan then left the set in a rage, saying “I’m done with this”.
Now, health minister Vaughan Gething has issued his support.
Mr Gething tweeted "Fair play @alexberesfordTV - I think you’re right".
Fair play @alexberesfordTV - I think you’re right. https://t.co/aOMO6SAzzH— Vaughan Gething MS (@vaughangething) March 9, 2021
