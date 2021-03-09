VICAR of Dibley star, Trevor Peacock, has died at the age of 89, his family confirmed.
The actor, screenwriter and songwriter played Jim Trott in the BBC comedy series starring Dawn French and had suffered from dementia in recent years.
A statement on behalf of his family said: “Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness.”
Mr Peacock first appeared opposite Dawn French in the BBC sitcom in its debut episode in 1994 and continued to appear in every episode until 2015.
He was absent from the recent Christmas special.
His character, a member of Dibley Parish Council, was famous for his repetition of the word “No” and his frequent sexual references.
Mr Peacock was born in Edmonton, north London, in 1931 and started his TV career in the 1960s in the ITV Television Playhouse, Comedy Playhouse and The Wednesday Play.
He later played Rouault in Madame Bovary and Quilp in The Old Curiosity Shop.
He also made appearances in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek and sitcom My Family.
Mr Peacock also played the father of Father Christmas in 2007 film, Fred Clause, alongside Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti.
Also an accomplished songwriter, Mr Peacock penned 1960s pop hit, Mrs Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter.
TV channel Gold tweeted: “We are all saddened to learn that Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott so brilliantly in The Vicar of Dibley has passed away at the age of 89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”