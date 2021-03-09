A SHOCKED deputy head discovered a video of their RE teacher simulating sex with a cardboard cut-out of the Pope - and pupils waving around fake penises.

Andrew Jones, 36, was filmed in a classroom as he grabbed the lifesize cut-out of the Pope for a viral 'Harlem Shake' video.

And a disciplinary hearing was told how rumours of the video went like wildfire around Caldicot Comprehensive School.

Deputy head Shane Mock said: "I was shown the video by another member of staff because there was a lot of talk about it around the school.

"The video contained imagery of sexual action by him and his pupils. It was a shocking video."

Mr Mock told how pupils in the video also waved fake penises usually used in sexual education classes.

MORE NEWS:

He added: "Jones received a warning and was suspended for his conduct."

The misconduct hearing was told the clip uploaded to YouTube also showed learners in his class "simulating sexual actions" at his comprehensive school.

Mr Mock,said: "Jones was responsible for leading the curriculum for years 7-13 and managing other teachers in the department.

"He was a hard-working member of staff. He had also been nominated for the Welsh Teacher of the Year awards in 2012."

The hearing was told Jones had a Facebook profile used for work called 'Jonesy's Religious Studies' - but used his private account to message pupils.

In the messages he allegedly invited one pupil to his house for lunch and referred to the school's previous headteacher as a "b****".

Mr Mock said: "He would have known that Facebook should not be used for private messaging.

"All teachers were trained and advised not to accept friend requests from pupils and past pupils.

"Pupil A came to me to discuss the fact that Jones had been sending messages on Facebook Messenger. This came from his personal Facebook account.

"Pupil A mentioned that he felt pressured by Jones. His friends were all telling him not to respond but he said he felt guilty about not responding.

"Pupil A's father was not concerned about the content of the messages, but the sheer volume of messages was concerning."

Mr Mock said the messages were "inappropriate" and "over-familiar".

The hearing was told that the police investigated the incident but found it didn't cross the prosecution threshold.

Ashanti-Jade Walton, presenting the case, earlier said: "A video was posted on YouTube of Jones and his class doing the Harlem Shake.

"The video raised concerns as it contained sexualised action by learners.

"Jones was seen in the video with a cardboard cut out of the Pope."

The hearing was told Jones had been employed by the school as the head of religious education since December 2007.

Miss Walton said: "Over the course of his employment, a number of concerns came to light."

Jones is also alleged to have taken a pupil to a nightclub following a school prom night and sent messages to three pupils from his personal Facebook.

Miss Walton added: "Further concerns were raised by a former learner.

"After a school prom night, Jones went to a nightclub alone with another learner.

"Between July 2018 and June 2019, messages were exchanged with learners on Facebook Messenger.

"Among the messages to Pupil A was an invite to his house, a picture of his house and messages telling Pupil A that he missed them.

"Jones also sent messages to Pupils B and C over Facebook Messenger.

"There was clearly a breach of professional boundaries."

Jones, who is not present at the remote hearing, denies unacceptable professional conduct "in each and every allegation".

The Education Workforce Council hearing in Cardiff continues.