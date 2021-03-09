NEWPORT-born actor Michael Sheen has been "laid low" by coronavirus over the past few weeks.
He took to Twitter yesterday, International Women's Day, to thank the "incredible women" who had supported him through his illness.
He Tweeted: "On International Women's Day, I want to thank all the incredible women, Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends and all the women I am lucky enough to have support me, who’ve helped me through this."
READ MORE:
Along with David Tennant, Sheen has been working throughout lockdown on the BBC comedy drama Staged.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment