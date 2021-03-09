THOMAS Markle, the father of Meghan Markle has said he was “disappointed” after seeing his daughter’s interview with Oprah - and said he will continue to speak to the press until she contacts him.

He also said he does not think the Royal Family or the British people are racist.

Mr Markle appeared on Good Morning Britain in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The Duchess of Sussex has not spoken to her estranged father since her wedding and was not questioned on the relationship with her father on the main programme.

In clips released later, Meghan said she found it difficult to discuss his actions, adding: “I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child.”

Mr Markle was asked for his reaction to this and said: “I’m very disappointed about it. I’ve apologised about this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so.

“The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form.

"When they say that I’m taking advantage of the press well basically what I do, because I haven’t heard from them is I’ll do a story for the press.

“If I don’t hear from them in 30 days then I’ll do another story for the press.”

He added: “When they decide to talk to me I’ll stop talking to the press.”

Thomas Markle reacts to bombshell Oprah interview in GMB world exclusivehttps://t.co/DN185hhPmc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Speaking on his decision to stage paparazzi photographs ahead of the royal wedding he said: “I wish I hadn’t done the whole thing.

“But here’s the other side of the coin. No one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked by the press every day.”

He continued: “Nobody was there to care for us, nobody looked after us.”

Asked for his reaction to the claims made about the royal family, Mr Markle said: “I have great respect for the royals and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist.”

On the comment alleged to have been made by someone on how dark Harry and Meghan’s baby’s skin tone might be, he said he hoped it was “just a dumb question”.

He said: “I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody.