PLANS to open an amusement arcade and gambling centre in Monmouth town centre have been approved by Monmouthshire council’s licensing committee.

Barry Island Pleasure Park owner, Henry Danter has vowed to make the venture “a great success” and said it could help boost the town centre.

A licensing application submitted by Mr Danter to allow the ‘adult gaming centre’ to operate in Monnow Street, at the property formerly occupied by DS Music, was approved by Monmouthshire councillors on Monday.

The application was met with three objections with concerns over the suitability of the business in the town centre.

Objector Dr Catrin Maby said “another gambling facility in the centre of Monmouth would add to the harm that gambling causes to individuals, families and local communities”.

Another objector said they were ‘horrified’ to learn of the application, adding “we do not need an establishment like this in the town”.

“We want to see independent businesses that will attach not only locals but visitors also,” he said.

A business owner in Agincourt Square said they “only want to see businesses that would attract people from far and wide”, adding they did not think an adult gaming centre would achieve this.

But at a licensing sub-committee meeting on Monday, Mr Danter said there was also support for the venture.

“Since applying, I’ve had many people contacting me and telling me what a great thing it would be for Monmouth, so not all these people are against it and the majority of people are for it,” he said.

Mr Danter, who has been operating amusement arcades since 1960, said the gaming centre would be “well run” and that nobody under 21 would be allowed entry.

Cllr Malcolm Lane asked if there would be safeguards to protect vulnerable adults.

Mr Danter replied that staff would be trained and that if somebody was spending too much money it would be “automatically stopped”.

Asked what benefits the gaming centre would bring, Mr Danter said it would be “a terrific asset to Monmouth”.

“Instead of having another empty shop, it will be something really good and we will make it really good, that’s what we do,” he said.

“It will help the other businesses in Monmouth.

“It’s that extra asset to bring people into a dying market square, which it is at the moment.”

Planning permission will need to be approved before the centre can open.