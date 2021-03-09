ONE million people across Wales have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Welsh Government has said.

This means almost 40 per cent of the adult population now have a level of protection from Covid-19.

Data released today shows 1,007,391 people - or four in 10 adults - have received at least their first dose.

The data also shows 192,030 have also had their second dose, equating to 1,199,421 doses administered altogether within the first 13 weeks of Wales’ vaccination programme.

Following an anticipated dip in supplies over the past few weeks, Wales is shortly going to see a significant increase again. Expected supplies should see the availability of around 200,000 vaccinations over the course of the next couple of weeks – with around 30,000 a day being administered.

This includes second doses for the many more people due to receive theirs in the coming weeks, and supplies for this have been planned for too.

It was recently announced that Wales aims to have offered vaccinations to every eligible adult by 31 July, as long as supply is maintained.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the milestone was a "truly incredible testament to the hard-work of everyone involved in the roll-out".

“We have seen an incredible level of uptake so far and my thanks go to every person who has done their bit for this national effort," he said.

"It is crucial these high levels of uptake are maintained and I would urge everyone to take up their offer - every single dose really does count.

“We do however need to reiterate that even if you have had your jab, please keep to the social distancing and hygiene measures we’ve become accustom to over the past year.”