THERE have been 36 new coronavirus cases in Gwent in the last 24 hours, and almost half of them were in Caerphilly county borough, according to Public Health Wales.

Seventeen of the new cases were in Caerphilly (up from ten on the previous day), which recorded the second highest figure for cases in Wales behind Conwy (23).

Three new deaths were recorded in Wales in the last 24 hours. The news comes a day after Wales recorded no new deaths for a single day for the first time in the pandemic.

Of the 36 cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region in the last 24 hours (up from 32 reported on Monday); Caerphilly recorded 17 (up from ten), Newport recorded nine (down from 11), Blaenau Gwent recorded five (up from four), Monmouthshire recorded three (up from two), and Torfaen recorded two (down from five).

Across Wales 166 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours – up from 164 the day before.

The average weekly rolling case rate for Wales – for the week up to March 4 – is now 43.9 per 100,000 population.

Newport (49.1), Caerphilly (63), and Blaenau Gwent (44.4) are above that average. Caerphilly’s average is the fifth highest in Wales.

None of the three new deaths in Wales were in Gwent, meaning the number of people to have died with coronavirus in Gwent remains 943. The number of people to have died with coronavirus across Wales is now 5,406.

READ MORE:

Nationally there have been 205,368 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Wales, and 40,528 of those have been in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Conwy - 23

Caerphilly - 17

Swansea - 13

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 11

Gwynedd - nine

Newport - nine

Carmarthenshire - eight

Cardiff - eight

Flintshire - eight

Anglesey - eight

Neath Port Talbot - six

Denbighshire - six

Vale of Glamorgan - six

Bridgend - five

Wrexham - five

Blaenau Gwent - five

Powys - four

Resident outside Wales - four

Monmouthshire - three

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Torfaen - two

Unknown location - two

Ceredigion - zero

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.